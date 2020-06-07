हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shopian

Three terrorists killed in Zainapora belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; encounter underway

Meanwhile, the authorities snapped the internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts as a precautionary measure following the gunfight. 

Three terrorists killed in Zainapora belt of Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian; encounter underway
ANI photo

Jammu: At least three terrorists were killed on Sunday (June 7) during a gunbattle with joint forces of 178 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

"So far three unidentified terrorists have been killed. The operation is going on and further details shall follow," the official Twitter handle of Kashmir wrote. 

The encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Reban village in Zainapora belt of south Kashmir's Shopian district, had been going on for several hours.

According to reports, at least 5-6 terrorists were believed to be holed up inside a house in the area. Meanwhile, the authorities snapped the internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts as a precautionary measure following the break out the gunfight. 
 

Tags:
shopianJammu and KashmirEncounterRebanIndian ArmyKashmir PoliceZainapura
Next
Story

#IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India will not bow down before any country, says Rajnath Singh
  • 2,46,628Confirmed
  • 6,929Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M38S

#IndiaKaDNA : Rajnath singh on PoK