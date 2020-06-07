Three terrorists killed in Zainapora belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; encounter underway

Jammu: At least three terrorists were killed on Sunday (June 7) during a gunbattle with joint forces of 178 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"So far three unidentified terrorists have been killed. The operation is going on and further details shall follow," the official Twitter handle of Kashmir wrote.

The encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Reban village in Zainapora belt of south Kashmir's Shopian district, had been going on for several hours.

According to reports, at least 5-6 terrorists were believed to be holed up inside a house in the area. Meanwhile, the authorities snapped the internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts as a precautionary measure following the break out the gunfight.

