Three terrorists killed, three cops martyred in last 72 hours in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three terrorist incidents were reported in the last three days in Kashmir, which resulted in killing of three terrorists in the valley.

On Thursday (February 18) late night on a specific input of presence of militants a cordon search operation was launched by joint security forces in Badigam area of Shopian. Initial reports were that 2-3 militants were trapped.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “All civil people were first evacuated from the encounter spot and later the encounter was started. Three Al-Badr militants were killed in the encounter. Two AK-47 and one Pistol were recovered.”

During midnight another cordon and search operation was started in the Beerwah area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. Police said that as the suspected spot was cordoned the hiding militants fired upon the searching party injuring one constable and SPO (special police officer), who later succumbed to his injuries.

“Militants have fled from the spot where the encounter started first. The search is on. We are told that militants are injured. We followed the blood trail. Our two brave soldiers got injured and one later was martyred,” said Vijay Kumar.

A wreath laying ceremony was also held in district police lines where all security officials paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

Meanwhile at 12.10 PM terrorists attacked police personnel near one of the busiest places of Srinagar’s baghat while they were standing outside a shop in the area , CCTV footage of the incident shows that a terrorist in Kashmiri clothing takes out his gun and fires indiscriminately on police cops injuring them critically.

The attack happened not only in the busiest market but just 100 meters away from a local police station. The two injured cops were shifted to a hospital but they succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified them namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam.

While paying tributes to the martyrs IGP Kashmir said, “Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants including a foreign militant and a local who has been identified as Saqib, carried out the Baghat attack. The two policemen were on a routine duty and were at a shop to buy something. They were fired from the back. They were totally unarmed.”

The third terror attack also took place in Kashmir’s Srinagar city on Wednesday (February 17) evening. The duo of militants attacked a shopkeeper at Durganag area injuring the owner, who survived the attack and today they targeted two police cops. Both incidents responsibility is taken by TRF (The resistant front) terror outfit on social media.

Live TV