Three-year-old toddler among Maharashtra's 7 new Omicron cases

Mumbai: As per the recent report from the National Institute of Virology, a total of seven new Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total Omicron positive cases to 17. India has 32 Omicron cases so far, with 17 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka and one in Delhi.

The seven cases in Maharashtra include three from Mumbai and four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune. The cases confirmed in Mumbai are three males aged 25, 37 and 48 years, all with a recent travel history to the UK, South Africa and Tanzania. The four new patients in Pune include a three-and-half-year-old child, and they are reportedly the close contacts of the Indian-origin Nigerian woman who was detected Omicron positive last Sunday.

Of the new cases, four are fully vaccinated, one has taken a single jab, one has not been inoculated and the toddler is obviously not eligible for the vaccine. Of the seven, four patients are asymptomatic, while 3 are having mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, according to PIB, World Health Organization has observed that public health and social measures compliance is declining with an increase in vaccination rate. The Ministry of Health has cautioned Indian citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent surge in cases as being seen in European countries.

Maharashtra reported 695 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities in the past 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Friday (December 10). With the new 695 cases, the total number of the caseload of the state rose to 66,42,372 including 6,534 active cases. A total of 1,41,223 have succumbed to coronavirus infection in Maharashtra so far. As many as 631 people were discharged from the hospitals after getting recovered from the virus. The cumulative recoveries of the state stand at 64,90,936. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,66,39,988.

