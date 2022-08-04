NewsIndia
KERALA

Three young men recreate cinema stunt during Kerala floods; slapped with case

A video of the stunt shows the youth swimming toward a floating log which is moving at a fast pace alongside a river. Then, they are seen climbing into the log and sailing on it, in full glory. 

Written By  Sidharth MP
  • The three men made a video of the stunt, with the movie song playing in the background
  • They recreated a scene where they swim across the tide to catch a large floating log
  • They have been booked under the Disaster Management Act.



Kerala: Three young men from the Southern Indian state of Kerala braved a gushing river to recreate a daring cinema stunt. They successfully performed the dangerous stunt and also made a video of it, with the movie song playing in the background. However, their glory is short-lived, as a case under the Disaster Management Act has been slapped against the trio at Kerala's Moozhiyar Police station.

The youth have recreated a similar scene from the Mohanlal film 'Naran', where the actor swims across the tide to catch a large floating log.

This incident comes at a time when several districts across Kerala are facing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for eight districts and an Orange alert in five districts.

Over the last few days, rain-related incidents alone have claimed over 20 lives in the state.

KeralaKerala FloodsKerala policeDisaster Management Act

