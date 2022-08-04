Three young men recreate cinema stunt during Kerala floods; slapped with case

Kerala: Three young men from the Southern Indian state of Kerala braved a gushing river to recreate a daring cinema stunt. They successfully performed the dangerous stunt and also made a video of it, with the movie song playing in the background. However, their glory is short-lived, as a case under the Disaster Management Act has been slapped against the trio at Kerala's Moozhiyar Police station.

A video of the stunt shows the youth swimming toward a floating log which is moving at a fast pace alongside a river. Then, they are seen climbing into the log and sailing on it, in full glory.

The youth have recreated a similar scene from the Mohanlal film 'Naran', where the actor swims across the tide to catch a large floating log.

#kerala : Amid #keralarains ,3 youngsters recreated a scene from @Mohanlal film ‘Naran’, where the actor swims in a river in spate and catches a floating log



Trio performed the daring act, floated on the log, uploaded the clip on social media..Now Slapped with Disaster Mgmt act pic.twitter.com/3UqiKqvcOR — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) August 4, 2022

This incident comes at a time when several districts across Kerala are facing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for eight districts and an Orange alert in five districts.

Over the last few days, rain-related incidents alone have claimed over 20 lives in the state.