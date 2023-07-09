Thumbs-Up Emoji Leads to Rs50 Lakh Fine: SHOCKING DETAILS

We often use emojis in our message replies, but do we truly understand their precise meanings? This time, it resulted in a costly mistake. Yes, a person has been fined ₹50 lakh due to the misinterpretation of an emoji. Although this incident took place in Canada, it serves as a lesson for all of us.

The Whole Incident

The incident occurred in Saskatchewan, Canada, when a local grain buyer sent an online message to farmer Chris Actor in March 2021, promising to purchase his crops in November. The contract was sent, and in response, Chris Actor replied with a thumbs-up emoji. However, in November, Chris Actor couldn't deliver the crops, and by then, the price of the crops had increased.

Controversy Surrounding Emoji Meaning

While Chris Actor claims that he intended the thumbs-up emoji to convey that he had received the contract, he did not confirm the contract itself. On the other hand, the grain buyer insists that the farmer confirmed the terms of the contract with the thumbs-up emoji.

The Case Reaches Court

As the case reached the court in Canada, the judge recognized the thumbs-up emoji as an official signature. Consequently, the farmer was fined ₹61,442, equivalent to approximately ₹50 lakh, for breach of contract.

Are You Making the Same Mistake?

If you reply to someone with an emoji without knowing its actual meaning, you could face significant consequences. It's crucial to understand the meaning of an emoji before using it in your messages.

What Does Thumbs-Up Really Mean?

According to studies, the thumbs-up emoji is commonly used to indicate approval or to signify "okay." However, a report published in the Daily Mail suggests that a thumbs-down emoji may imply disagreement or disapproval. Similarly, different hand emojis carry different meanings.

The incident serves as a reminder to be cautious while using emojis and to ensure that the intended meaning is clearly understood.