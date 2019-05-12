Thunderstorm warning issued in five districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm warning in five districts of Odisha on Sunday.

Moderate thunderstorm and lightning are likely in Korpaut, Gajapati, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nowrangpur and Kalahandi districts. Light rainfall and gusty wind at a speed of 40 kmph are also likely in one or two areas of these districts. Such weather conditions are likely to prevail between 2 pm and 5 pm on Sunday.

Odisha has been battling the aftermath of Cyclone Fani which hit India's eastern coastline earlier this month. Puri bore the brunt of the cyclone with the overall death toll in the state at least 40. Odisha CM had asked rescue and relief agencies to remain on alert even before Cyclone Fani had made landfall. Lakhs of people were evacuated while the Centre had released emergency funds before and in the aftermath of landfall.

There has been massive destruction to property but agencies on the ground are working overtime to repair the damage.