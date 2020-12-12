Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rain; IMD says 'cloudy sky with light showers' likely today

New Delhi: The national capital and its neighbouring cities received light rain on Saturday ( December 12) morning. Delhi and surrounding region are likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain under the influence of a fresh western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, the weather department said on Friday (December 12).

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also received a fresh spell of snowfall due to the western disturbance.

“After the western disturbance withdraws, icy cold northwesterly winds blowing from the snow-laden Himalayas will bring temperatures down in the plains,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD tweeted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many parts of South-Delhi, New Delhi, Lodi road, Central-Delhi, North-east Delhi, East-Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Modinagar.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category and is likely to improve over the next two days due to a predicted increase in the wind speed and light rain.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was 378 at 7 am on Saturday (December 12).

12-12-2020; 0255 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of South-west Delhi, West-Delhi, North-West Delhi, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Gannaur, Matanhail and Rohtak during next 2 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 11, 2020

The AQI which is in hazardous category is expected to get better with rain.

#WATCH: Parts of Delhi receive light rain this morning. IMD forecasts 'generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle' today in the national capital, with a minimum temperature of 11°C & a maximum temperature of 26°C. Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/Mpt6fFpi96 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

