Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 60 kmph lash parts of Bihar

Patna: Gusty wind with speed of 60 kilometer per hour with thunderstorms lashed Patna and few other districts of Bihar on Saturday evening (May 31, 2020) leading to the destruction of properties and waterlogging at several areas. The temperature of Patna also went down by 5 degrees celsius.

Patna Meteorological Centre said several districts in central and western Bihar, including Patna, Rohtas, Kaimur and Buxar districts witnessed turbulent weather.

Stir was created after a roof of building's located at Munnachak in Kankarbagh fell down due to the wind. A six-story building with 80 people inside was evacuated and they're shifted to Ranbasera. Trees fell near the High Court bend on Bailey Road.

Vehicle movements were also disrupted due to as road railings were broken by falling trees. Net service in many areas was interrupted due to the breaking of the Internet wire. However, the main road has now been opened and there are normal movement of vehicle in the city.

As per IMD, thunderstorm, lightning, rain very likely during next 3 hrs (valid up to 12:30 pm) at few places over Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Budaun, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and adjoining areas

The weather department forecast also predicts that pre-monsoon thundershowers apart, the southwest monsoon is also progressing swiftly and is expected to reach Bihar between June 13 and 16. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said conditions were becoming favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives-Comorin area and southeast Bay of Bengal. The wing of southwest monsoon from the Bay of Bengal reaches Bihar through northeastern districts of Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea.