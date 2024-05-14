Tihar Jail, Four Hospitals In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats

New Delhi: Tihar Jail in the national capital received a bomb threat call on Tuesday. The jail also received an e-mail and the administration informed the Delhi police. However, upon investigation, nothing was found at the jail premises.

Four hospitals in the Delhi also received similar bomb threats on email. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, they received calls from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital about the bomb threat emails, reported ANI.

Earlier, on Sunday, The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through email, sending authorities at the respective establishments into a tizzy. Soon after the bomb threats, a search operation was launched at all places.

According to Delhi Police, IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account on Sunday afternoon. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.

On May 1 also, 131 schools received threat emails. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a 'hoax.'