हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone, removed after endoscopy

"An X-ray of of his abdomen was done which revealed that it could be a mobile phone. Endoscopy was done through the mouth and the mobile was caught using a snare. The mobile was taken out through the mouth," Dr Siddharth said.

Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone, removed after endoscopy
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, an inmate of Delhi`s Tihar jail swallowed a mobile phone to hide it from authorities. It was later removed by endoscopy. Doctors performed an endoscopy to bring out the mobile, 7 cm long and 3 cm wide, through the mouth with the help of a snare.

Dr Siddharth, Department of Gastroenterology from GB Pant Hospital, Delhi told ANI that the patient, who had an ingestion of a foreign body, was brought to the hospital on January 15.

"An X-ray of of his abdomen was done which revealed that it could be a mobile phone. Endoscopy was done through the mouth and the mobile was caught using a snare. The mobile was taken out through the mouth," Dr Siddharth said.

The whole procedure was performed by the team of GB Pant Hospital led by Dr Siddharth and Dr Manish Tomar of the Gastroenterology Department. According to Dr Siddharth, it is hard to swallow a mobile phone and only those used to doing it, can do so.

"Usually jail inmates do it to hide it from authorities. It can be swallowed only by people who are habituated to doing this. It is a technically demanding procedure and requires skill to take the big bag out," Dr Siddharth.

Dr Siddharth further said that he has handled ten similar cases in the hospital so far. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiTihar Jail
Next
Story

BHU introduces India's first-ever programme in Hindu studies. Details here

Must Watch

PT14M58S

News 100: Akhilesh Yadav's big announcement, will start Samajwadi Pension Yojana again