Tijara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Mahant Balak Nath Vs Congress’ Imran Khan

New Delhi: Tijara located in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, constitutes an integral part of the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. The total electorate in this assembly constituency is approximately 169,300. According to the 2011 census, the population of this assembly segment is around four lakh, with about 13% belonging to the Dalit community. The demographic composition of Tijara is predominantly Mew Muslims, with a significant presence of Ahirs and Yadavs.

The current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Tijara is Sandeep Yadav, affiliated with the BSP. Sandeep Yadav, hailing from the Yadav community, initiated his political career in student politics and was initially associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After failing to secure a BJP ticket, he joined the BSP and, following his electoral victory, became a part of the Congress party. Once again, he is seeking a ticket from the BJP.

During his tenure, significant developments took place, including the inauguration of a new hospital, allocation of funds for the Mohan Smash Sanctuary's improvement in Bhiwadi, construction of a substantial road from Bhiwadi to the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, and a devised plan to address the issue of contaminated water in Bhiwadi.

The Tijara assembly constituency is home to several industrial zones, including those in Bhiwadi, Kushkheda, and Neemrana. It boasts the first Korean and Japanese Zones in Rajasthan. Tijara is renowned for the ancient Baba Mohan Smash Sanctuary and a large Jain Temple, serving as a significant pilgrimage site for the Jain community. Historically, the Congress party held considerable influence in Tijara.

The incumbent Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, has inaugurated a new industrial area in the Bhiwadi region of the Tijara assembly constituency.