'Till The Time Arvind Kejriwal Is There, BJP Cannot Win In Delhi...,' AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Condemned the arrest of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal based on false claims by the opposition party. On Sunday, in a conversation with the media, Singh further claimed that the BJP can never gain a victory in Delhi till the time Kejriwal is there.

While speaking to ANI Singh said,"...Based on false statements, you arrested the elected chief minister and put him behind bars. Do you think we don't understand this conspiracy?... Till the time Arvind Kejriwal is there, the BJP cannot win in Delhi."

AAP leader hit out at the BJP for incorporating all the corrupt leaders in their party and then claiming to fight against corruption.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "...On the basis of false statements, you arrested the elected chief minister and put him behind bars. Do you think we don't understand this conspiracy?...Till the time Arvind Kejriwal is there, the BJP cannot win in Delhi." pic.twitter.com/r2a56fXATY — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

Singh further informed that the initial eleven days were tough for him to survive in jail, "The first 11 days (in jail) were tough but my rights were similar to that of a jailed person...From 3pm - 7pm, we were not allowed to go out...What is wrong if I gain weight?...I weighed 79 kg but my weight increased to 81.7 kg when I left (the jail)..." he said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who is currently on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, was arrested on October 4 last year and was released on bail nearly six months later.