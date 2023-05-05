Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: 8 Tihar Jail Officials Suspended Over Brutal Stabbing Of Gangster

New Delhi: The Delhi Prisons Department on Friday suspended eight staff members of Tihar Jail in connection with the fatal stabbing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the premises of the high-security prison. Gangster Tajpuriya was killed on Tuesday morning allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang - Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan - who stabbed him "92 times".

A senior prisons official said they conducted a departmental inquiry into the incident. "The report was received on Friday and lapses were found on the part of nine staff members. Out of them, seven - three assistant superintendents and four warders -- have been suspended. We had a meeting with Tamil Nadu Special Police Force officials and they have also agreed to take department action against their personnel," the officer said earlier.

#UPDATE | Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya murder | A total of 7 personnel of Tihar jail - including 3 Assistant Superintendents and 4 wardens - suspended and departmental inquiry initiated against 2 others. DG has spoken to the Commandant of the jawans of Tamil Nadu Special Police… — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

One more Tihar official was suspended by the authorities in connection with the murder, reported news agency ANI.

The Tamil Nadu Special Police provides security on the jail premises.

Another Chilling Video Of Tajpuriya Murder Surfaces

Days after Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by his rival gang members inside Tihar Jail, another CCTV chilling visual showing the gangster being stabbed in the presence of the Tihar Central Jail officials surfaced on Friday. This is the second CCTV visual of the macabre murder, which showed that fellow inmates continued to stab Tajpuriya – a prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

The CCTV video, which is from 6:15 AM on May 2 and obtained from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery, shows some people bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel.

In the footage, the police personnel could be seen standing near Tillu Tajpuriya, lying on the floor, and watching as three men stabbed the gangster with weapons, fashioned out of lockup grills.

First CCTV Footage Shows Tajpuriya Being Stabbed

On Thursday, the first set of CCTV footage showing the gruesome murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya allegedly by the members of the rival Jitender Gogi gang inside the high-security Tihar jail emerged.

The 2.36-minute-long video shows the attackers forcefully entering a separate area inside the prison and viciously stabbing, kicking, and punching Tajpuriya in a brutal attack aimed at ensuring his death.

The disturbing footage has sparked significant concerns about the level of security within Tihar and the apparent lack of action on the part of officials to quell the violence. As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed more than 50 times by the assailants.