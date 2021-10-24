Time for injustice in Jammu is over, says Amit Shah

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (October 24) reaffirmed that "the time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you."

While addressing an event after the inauguration ceremony on IIT Jammu, the Union Minister said, "I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over. Now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development."

Shah also remembered Prem Nath Dogra on his birth anniversary. "Today is the birth anniversary of Prem Nath Dogra. People of India can`t forget him. He along with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave the slogan that in a country two Vidhan, two Nishan, two Pradhan will not work," he added.

On the second day of his three-day to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister today unveiled the three phases of the IIT Jammu campus.

ALSO READ: Modi govt has created records in giving trouble to people: Priyanka Gandhi on fuel hike

Live TV