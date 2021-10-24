हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Time for injustice in Jammu is over, says Amit Shah

While addressing an event after the inauguration ceremony on IIT Jammu, Amit Shah said "some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development."

Time for injustice in Jammu is over, says Amit Shah
Image credit: ANI

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (October 24) reaffirmed that "the time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you."

While addressing an event after the inauguration ceremony on IIT Jammu, the Union Minister said, "I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over. Now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development."

Shah also remembered Prem Nath Dogra on his birth anniversary. "Today is the birth anniversary of Prem Nath Dogra. People of India can`t forget him. He along with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave the slogan that in a country two Vidhan, two Nishan, two Pradhan will not work," he added.

On the second day of his three-day to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister today unveiled the three phases of the IIT Jammu campus.

ALSO READ: Modi govt has created records in giving trouble to people: Priyanka Gandhi on fuel hike

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAmit ShahBJPIIT Jammu
Next
Story

Forced vaccination drive! Bihar’s Gaya residents to face legal action if unvaccinated

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 police and army personnel injured in terrorist attack