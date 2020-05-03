Time has come to re-open Delhi, will have to live with COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Dealing with the problem of dipping revenues and falling of economy, the Delhi government announced on Sunday (May 3) that the time has come to re-open the city-state as it will not be able to sustain further lockdowns.

"Delhi is ready to re-open now...We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will government function?" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing.

He said that people in Delhi will have to be ready to live with the novel coronavirus and announced the implementation of all lockdown relaxations prescribed by the Centre for the 'Red Zone' in the national capital. He said that state government will suggest to the Centre that only containment areas in the city be declared as red zones and not the entire district.

At present, all 11 districts in the city have been declared as red zones.

The chief minister said the novel coronavirus is going nowhere and it is impossible that cases of coronavirus will be zero. "It is impossible that there will be no cases of coronavirus because it has not happened across the country. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We will have to get used to it," he said.

Delhi has been under lockdown since March 23.

He said the government's earnings and economy have been badly affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, adding that Delhi is ready to lift the lowdown. He cited figures saying in April 2019, the government earned Rs 3,500 crore while in April this year, it only received Rs 300 crore. "The centre has put the entire Delhi under red zone due to which markets, malls cannot open. We have suggested the Centre to seal those areas where cases of coronavirus have been reported and rest of areas can be allowed for the operation of all activities," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will also take strict action against those who spit in public. He added that the movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am will not be allowed, as suggested by the Centre. The government and private offices will open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue, he said. Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes and Delhi Metro will remain shut while shops selling essentials will continue will be open, the CM informed.

Delhi government offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while offices of non-essential services and private offices can operate with 33 per cent strength.