Time has come to say goodbye: Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

New Delhi: Disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba on Friday said "goodbye" to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling her six-year journey with AAP as "great learning".

Taking to Twitter, Lamba announced her resignation from the party's primary membership. ""The time has come to say "Good Bye" to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6 years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all," she tweeted.

September 6, 2019

Lamba's resignation comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held early in 2019. Former Congress party member had made headlines when she was clicked with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, hinting at an impending resignation.

On Sunday, the disgruntled AAP leader had announced her decision on Twitter to resign from the primary membership of the party and said that she will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

Alka Lamba, MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency, said she took the decision after consulting the people of her constituency through Jan Sabha.

Lamba has been on crossroads with the party leadership for some time and has claimed in the past that she has been disrespected on several occasions by the party.

After the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she had asked party president Arvind Kejriwal to take responsibility for the defeat, following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of its lawmakers. Lamba had also refused to campaign for the party during the general elections and had also refrained from participating in Delhi CM Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.