close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP

Time has come to say goodbye: Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

Disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba on Friday said "goodbye" to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling her six-year journey with AAP as "great learning".

Time has come to say goodbye: Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

New Delhi: Disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba on Friday said "goodbye" to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling her six-year journey with AAP as "great learning".

Taking to Twitter, Lamba announced her resignation from the party's primary membership. ""The time has come to say "Good Bye" to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6 years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all," she tweeted.

Lamba's resignation comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held early in 2019. Former Congress party member had made headlines when she was clicked with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, hinting at an impending resignation.

On Sunday, the disgruntled AAP leader had announced her decision on Twitter to resign from the primary membership of the party and said that she will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

Alka Lamba, MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency, said she took the decision after consulting the people of her constituency through Jan Sabha.

Lamba has been on crossroads with the party leadership for some time and has claimed in the past that she has been disrespected on several occasions by the party. 

After the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she had asked party president Arvind Kejriwal to take responsibility for the defeat, following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of its lawmakers. Lamba had also refused to campaign for the party during the general elections and had also refrained from participating in Delhi CM Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

Tags:
AAPAlka LambaAlka Lamba resigns
Next
Story

FIR against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for allegedly thrashing an MCD inspector

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Its been 1 month of the revocation of Article 370 from Kashmir, an atmosphere of peace around