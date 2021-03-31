Time has come to unite against BJP: Mamata Banerjee writes letter to Sonia Gandhi, other opposition leaders

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot off letters to leaders of opposition parties highlighting the "assaults" by the BJP on democracy and federal structure of India.

Just ahead of the scheduled second phase of elections in the state, CM Banerjee's letter seeks to drum up support from opposition leaders by pointing out how the non-BJP ruled states are suffering due to the actions of the Centre.

"I am writing this letter to you, and to several leaders of non-BJP parties, to convey my serious concerns over a series of assaults by the BJP and its government at the Centre on democracy and constitutional federalism in India," she said.

Banerjee wrote letters to leaders inclusing Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik.

Mamata Banerjee writes to leaders incl Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik stating, "I strongly believe that the time has come for a united & effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy & Constitution" pic.twitter.com/OLp7tDm9pU — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

She stated, "I strongly believe that the time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution."

Mamata attacked the Centre on the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill by the two Houses of Parliament, calling it an "extremely grave" development.

"With this law, the BJP government at the Centre has snatched away practically all the powers of the democratically elected government of Delhi, and vested them in the hands of the Lt Governor, a nominee of the Centre. The Lt Governor has been made the undeclared Viceroy of Delhi, acting as a proxy for the home minister and the prime minister," she said.