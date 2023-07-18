'Time-Tested Alliance,' Says PM Modi As 38 NDA Allies Meet In Delhi

New Delhi: Leaders of 38 parties joined a meeting of the BJP-led NDA here on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the bloc is a ''time-tested'' alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. PM Modi took to Twitter and said," It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Assam Minister Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya CM and NPP chief Conrad Sangma arrived at NDA meeting.

The meeting coincides with the mega opposition conclave in Bengaluru and is seen as a show of strength by the ruling party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday. The NDA meeting is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the NDA is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under PM Modi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the Ashok Hotel - the venue of the meeting. This will be the first such meeting of the National Democratic Alliance during the second term of the Modi government.

It underscores the ruling party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties were coming together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier BJP national president JP Nadda said that the ruling BJP's 38 partners have confirmed attending the NDA meeting on Tuesday.

New Opposition Alliance INDIA To Take On BJP In 2024 Polls

The new opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination. This was announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru.

Kharge said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country. We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today." "Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)."

He said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up and its composition will be finalised in the next meeting in Mumbai. The dates for the Mumbai meeting will be announced soon.

Kharge said a common secretariat will also be set up for campaign management in Delhi and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He said a joint statement has been approved at the meeting.

Kharge also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is now trying to bring together parties that had splintered which shows that "he is afraid of opposition parties".

"There are some differences between us but we have put that behind... We are together in the interest of the country," Kharge said. "We'll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed," he said.

In her remarks at the presser, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while acknowledging all leaders present referred to Rahul Gandhi as "our favourite". Referring to the name of the alliance adopted, Banerjee said, "BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for the country, for the world."

The only job the regime at the Centre does today is to buy and sell governments, she alleged. "INDIA will win, our country will win and BJP will lose," Banerjee said. Top leaders of 26 opposition parties held extensive deliberations in Bengaluru for finalising a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.