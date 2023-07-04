trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630606
'Time To Implement Uniform Civil Code Without Delay': Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar said that Uniform Civil Code was the thought process of the founding fathers. The time has come for its implementation and there can be no impediment or further delay.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 03:03 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the time has come to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as envisaged by founding fathers of the Constitution. Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that the state shall endeavour to secure the UCC for its citizens across the country, he said.

"This was the thought process of the founding fathers. The time has come for its implementation and there can be no impediment or further delay", he said. The Vice-President was addressing the 25th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. 


