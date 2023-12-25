Time To Wear Masks Again? Covid-19 Surge In India Ahead Of New Year Sparks Fear, 628 New Cases Reported

NEW DELHI: India witnessed a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 628 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to 4,054, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The total fatalities stand at a staggering 5,33,334, with one new death reported in Kerala within the last 24 hours. Active cases also saw an uptick in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The country's overall COVID-19 case tally has now reached 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore), while the recovery rate remains commendable at 98.81 percent, with 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) individuals having recuperated.

No Need To Panic: Centre

The surge in COVID-19 cases has raised concerns, especially during the festive season. On Sunday, India recorded 656 fresh infections, and the active caseload rose to 3,742. Despite the alarming numbers, the central government has assured the public that there's no need to panic. However, it has recommended individuals with comorbidities to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

JN.1 Variant Sparks Global Concerns

The JN.1 variant, a descendant of the Omicron lineage, has become a 'variant of interest,' spreading rapidly globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports a 52% rise in new COVID cases over the past month, emphasizing the urgent need for preventive measures.

As of December 17, JN.1 has been designated a separate variant of interest due to its swift prevalence. While the WHO considers the additional risk low, the variant could contribute to a higher burden of respiratory infections, especially with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

WHO's Recommendations

In response to the evolving situation, the WHO advises the public to take precautions, including wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces, maintaining safe distances, practicing respiratory etiquette, regular hand hygiene, and testing for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

As the world battles COVID-19, other respiratory diseases like influenza, RSV, and common childhood pneumonia are also on the rise, making adherence to preventive measures crucial for public health.