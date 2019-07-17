close

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice

The death sentence handed to Jadhav evoked a sharp reaction in India, forcing the Indian government to approach the ICJ in order to stop Islamabad from executing the order of its military court.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague will on Wednesday give its verdict on the fate of 49-year-old Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, who was awarded death penalty by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial.

Here is a timeline of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the ICJ:

17 July 2019: ICJ scheduled to give its judgement in the case

18-21 February 2019: Final Oral Hearings in the ICJ 

17 July 2018: Pakistan files its Rejoinder (2nd round of written pleadings) 

17 April 2018: India files its Reply in the Court (2nd round of written pleadings)

17 January 2018: Court accepts India’s request and gives time of 3 months each to India and Pakistan to file 2nd round of written pleadings

5 January 2018: Pakistan opposes India’s request 

19 December 2017: India sought 3 months to file Reply (2nd pleadings) 

13 December 2017: Pakistan filed its Counter Memorial (first written pleadings) 

13 September 2017: India files its Memorial (first round of written pleadings) 

18 May 2017: ICJ unanimously issues binding order indicating Provisional Measures asked by India to take all measures to prevent execution of Jadhav pending final judgment of the Court.

15 May 2017: ICJ hears India’s request for Provisional Measures 

9 May 2017: ICJ sent an urgent communication to Pakistan PM, and called upon Pakistan, to act in such a way, pending Court’s decision on India’s Request for Provisional Measures (stay order) as will enable any Order the Court may make on this Request
to have its appropriate effects. 

8 May 2017: India instituted proceedings in the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963
ii. India asked ICJ to issue ‘Provisional Measures’; 
iii. India asked Court to issue immediate instructions to Pakistan to not take any action on the sentence awarded to Jadhav till India’s request for Provisional Measures was considered.

