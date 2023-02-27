Timeline: What Led To Manish Sisodia's Arrest In Delhi Liquor Scam Case 

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, a Delhi court today ordered Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to be in the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for 5 days, in connection with the liquor policy case. Sisodia was arrested by the agency on Sunday following eight hours of questioning.

Here are the events that lead to Sisodia's 5-day custody

April 20, 2022: The events leading to Sisodia's arrested started in April last year, when Naresh Kumar was appointed as the Delhi Chief Secretary. He went on to examine the files of the new liquor policy and found irregularities. While examining the reports, he found that undue benefits were extended to private parties, causing loss to the government exchequer. He prepared a report accusing Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees and sent it to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

July 22, 2022: Taking cognisance of Kumar's report, Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into the matter. Soon after, the new liquor policy was scrapped by the Delhi government. Aam Aadmi Party also targeted the Delhi LG and BJP for defaming Sisodia by framing a false allegation.

August 17, 2022: The probe agency registered a case against Sisodia on charges of cheating, and bribing in the new excise policy (2021-22).

August 19, 2022: An FIR was filed naming 15 persons with Manish Sisodia topping the list. The probe agency carried out searches at 25 places in Delhi, Punjab and other parts. Sisodia's official residence was also raided for over 14 hours.

20th August 2022: Enforcement Directorate intervened to seek case details from CBI. Later, ED also filed a money laundering case revolving around excise policy. Manish Sisodia was also summoned by the CBI so that his bank lockers can be opened in his presence. During the week, several locations in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities were raided. AAP leader Manoj Nagpal also resigned from AAP, accusing party of corruption.

September 16, 2022: Acting on the Delhi court's permission, cabinet minister Satyendra Jain was questioned by the ED officials. He was in Tihar jail in another case. Later, ED also summoned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. He was present at Vijay Nair's house when ED raided his residence in Mumbai.

September 27, 2022: CBI made its first arrest in the case. AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair was nabbed. Later, ED also arrested Delhi-based alcohol businessman Sameer Mahendru.

August 20, 2022: Resigning for the party, AAP leader Manoj Nagpal accused the party of corruption. “AAP today has become a corrupt party. AAP’s excise policy boosted the youngsters to consume more alcohol and furthered their addiction”, he said.

October 7, 2022: Raid and search operations were carried out at 35 locations in NCR, Punjab, and Telangana. Till now, as many as 138 locations have been searched. ED seized Rs 1 crore from a beneficiary of the excise policy. During the time, Abhishek Boinpally was also arrested by the CBI.

November 10, 2022: ED arrested two businessmen belonging to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case. ED and CBI continued their search operations and data monitoring to catch big fish in the case.

November 25, 2022: CBI filed its first chargesheet against seven people. However, Sisodia was not named in the charge sheet. The CBI kept open the probe against Sisodia and other FIR named accused.

February 8, 2022: The probe agency arrested Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

February 18, 2023: CBI called Manish Sisodia for questioning in the case. However, he appealed to defer the quizzing round to month-end as he's occupied with Budget preparations. Later, he was summoned on February 26 by the CBI.

February 26, 2022: CBI summoned Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case. Sisodia arrived at the CBI heeadquarters along with AAP workers, staging a show of strength. The questioning is underway.