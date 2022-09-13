Tired of hubby's repeated demand for sex, 87-year-old Gujarat woman dials helpline

Vadodara: In a bizarre case, an 87-year-old -woman from Vadodara in Gujarat dialled 181 Abhayam helpline seeking help after being tired of her 89-year-old husband's repeated demands for sex. The 181 Abhayam officials, who have expertise in helping distressed young women, were shocked on receiving the call from an 87-year-old granny. The Abhayam team intervened and freed the distressed wife from her husband's demands. It sugested the husband to take up Yoga and also pay visits to religious places. The wife told the Abhayam team that her husband would lose his temper and shout at her if she declines his advances.

The elderly couple had a healthy physical relationship for years but things worsened a year ago as the wife fell ill and was bed ridden. She took up the matter before the helpline after her husband insisted for sexual intercourse despite her ailing health condition. Subsequently, Abhayam's team reached his house and began counseling.

The Abhayam team asked him to control his urges by diverting his attention towards Yoga and joining the senior citizens club. They also asked his family members to take him for more counselling sessions and also consult a sexologist to diagnose his behaviour.

What is Sex Addiction?

As per experts, Sex addiction can be described as a compulsive need to perform sexual intercourse. It can be referred as sexual thoughts, desires, urges and behaviours that cause harm to your relationships, finances and end up making your life worse. A person with sex addiction may unable to control their behaviour despite several negative consequences.