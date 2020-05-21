हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman rubbishes claims of non-payment of salaries, calls it false news

Categorically denying news reports of salary cuts of employees at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the chairman YV Subbareddy said that the devotees should not believe the rumours and pray for well and good time for all of us amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman rubbishes claims of non-payment of salaries, calls it false news

Tirupati: Categorically denying news reports of salary cuts of employees at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the chairman YV Subbareddy said that the devotees should not believe the rumours and pray for well and good time for all of us amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to Zee Media, Subbareddy said, "With the grace of Lord Venkateshwara Swami TTD has sufficient funds to pay employees' salary all negative post in social media are false news, devotees not to believe in such negative information and pray for well and good time for all of us."

He emphasised that employees salaries' are give on time and also promised to pay salaries in future without any deduction. 

Recently a news report had claimed that the TTD Trust had suffered a loss of Rs 400 crores revenue and was struggling to even pay off its employees. The temple was closed for over 50 days due to the coronavirus imposed nationwide lockdown. The temple had not seen a single devotee for about two months.

Tags:
TTDTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ( TTD )TTD Board
Next
Story

US backs India over border tension with China, calls Beijing behaviour provocative and disturbing
  • 1,10,956Confirmed
  • 3,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M38S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, May 20, 2020