हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to build 22 ‘German’ sheds for COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh

Each shed will have 30 beds facility.  Four such sheds will be built in Visakhapatnam, three each in Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada and Krishna, two each in Prakasam, Kurnool and two other locations.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to build 22 ‘German’ sheds for COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday (May 13) said it will build 22 sheds with German technology in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3.52 crore for providing beds to COVID-19 patients.

TTD had earlier built a similar facility at Sri Padmavati Covid hospital in Tirupati.

Following requests for similar oxygen bed facilities on the Tirupati model, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy sanctioned the amount from the SV Sarva Shreya Nidhi to build such tents at different places in the state.

Each shed will have 30 beds facility.  Four such sheds will be built in Visakhapatnam, three each in Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada and Krishna, two each in Prakasam, Kurnool and two other locations.

TTD has said that the District Collectors will be provided funds as per the cost estimates.

Last month, TTD organised the grand Garuda Vahana Seva on Mada streets, the four streets surrounding the temple.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Along with COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen, medicines PM Modi also missing: Rahul Gandhi

Must Watch

PT16M50S

When to get vaccine if you have recovered from Coronavirus?