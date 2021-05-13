Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to build 22 ‘German’ sheds for COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday (May 13) said it will build 22 sheds with German technology in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3.52 crore for providing beds to COVID-19 patients.

TTD had earlier built a similar facility at Sri Padmavati Covid hospital in Tirupati.

Following requests for similar oxygen bed facilities on the Tirupati model, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy sanctioned the amount from the SV Sarva Shreya Nidhi to build such tents at different places in the state.

Each shed will have 30 beds facility. Four such sheds will be built in Visakhapatnam, three each in Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada and Krishna, two each in Prakasam, Kurnool and two other locations.

TTD has said that the District Collectors will be provided funds as per the cost estimates.

Last month, TTD organised the grand Garuda Vahana Seva on Mada streets, the four streets surrounding the temple.

Live TV