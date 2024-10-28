Advertisement
Tirupati ISKCON Temple Receives Bomb Threat, City On High Alert

Bomb threat was received via email at the ISKCON temple in Tirupati on Sunday. Temple authorities filed a complaint with the police after the email claimed that ISIS terrorists planned to blow up the temple.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
