Tirupati ISKCON Temple Receives Bomb Threat, City On High Alert
Bomb threat was received via email at the ISKCON temple in Tirupati on Sunday. Temple authorities filed a complaint with the police after the email claimed that ISIS terrorists planned to blow up the temple.
