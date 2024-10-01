Tirupati Laddoo Case: SIT Investigation Suspended Until October 3 Amid SC Hearing

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced the suspension of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) inquiry into the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam case. The investigation will remain on hold until October 3, pending the Supreme Court's directives. The SIT was tasked with investigating allegations of adulteration in the preparation of the famous Tirupati Laddu prasadam.

Precautionary Measure to Ensure Investigation Integrity

The decision to pause the investigation was taken as a precaution to maintain the investigation's integrity. DGP Rao emphasized that the suspension would prevent any potential legal complications and ensure a fair and impartial inquiry. Once the Supreme Court issues its guidance, the investigation will proceed accordingly.

Supreme Court Questions Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

During a hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for publicly alleging the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the prasadam laddus. The bench pointed out that there was no conclusive evidence to support these allegations and questioned the necessity of making such a public statement while an investigation was already underway.

The Supreme Court also raised the possibility of an independent investigation into the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, was asked to seek instructions from the government on whether such an investigation is required. The next hearing is scheduled for October 3 at 3:30 p.m. The court expressed concern over the potential impact of the Chief Minister's remarks on the sentiments of millions of devotees and urged caution in making public statements during ongoing investigations.

The case revolves around allegations that adulterated ghee, possibly containing animal fat, was used in the preparation of the laddus served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. These allegations, made during the previous YSRCP regime, prompted a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation.