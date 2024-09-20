Tirupati Laddoo Controversy: Jagan Reddy Denies Allegations, Accuses Rivals Of Using Faith For Politics

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has rejected claims made by the ruling TDP regarding the use of animal fat in the famous Tirupati laddoos during his tenure, accusing the opposition of diversion tactics.

Allegations Spark Controversy

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his first remarks since the controversy erupted, dismissed the accusations as "false" and targeted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for engaging in what he termed "faith-based politics." The row centres on claims that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos was contaminated with animal fat, including fish oil and beef tallow.

These allegations came to light following a July 17 report from a state-run laboratory in Gujarat, which suggested the presence of animal fat in the ghee. The report has since escalated into a political and religious storm, with Naidu’s TDP taking aim at Reddy’s previous administration.

Supreme Court and Central Government Involvement

The issue has reached the Supreme Court, with a petition filed on the grounds of potential violations of Article 25 of the Constitution, which protects the right to freedom of religion. In response, the Union Health Ministry has requested a detailed investigation, while Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the need for accountability, stating that the culprit should be punished.

Temple Authorities Under Fire

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the temple operations, has faced criticism for not having in-house food testing facilities. According to the temple’s Executive Officer, the lack of such facilities hindered routine quality checks, leaving them dependent on external suppliers for the quality of ingredients. The ghee in question was reportedly sourced from a supplier in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district.

Political Fallout

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been vocal in his condemnation of the alleged use of animal fat, stating during a legislature party meeting that the current administration had improved the quality of the ingredients, particularly ghee, used in making the laddoos. He further announced that the temple premises would undergo a sanitization process to address the concerns.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s IT Minister and Naidu's son linked the controversy to an ongoing anti-corruption investigation into the procurement of ghee and vegetables for the temple kitchen. Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan, also the Deputy Chief Minister, expressed outrage, accusing the previous administration of undermining the sanctity of "Sanatan Dharma."

YSRCP Hits Back

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Reddy, has fiercely denied the allegations. YV Subba Reddy, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Chairperson of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, called the claims "unimaginable," asserting that no animal fat could have been used in the sacred food offered daily to the deity. Another senior party leader, Karunakar Reddy, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

National Repercussions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aligned with both the TDP and Jana Sena at the national level, has also condemned the issue. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay criticized the alleged desecration of the "very holy prasadam" and hinted that the controversy might stem from the inclusion of individuals from other religions on the temple board.

Calls for a CBI Inquiry

Meanwhile, Congress has remained relatively quiet in the fray. However, YS Sharmila, who leads the party's Andhra Pradesh unit and is the sister of Jagan Mohan Reddy, has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations. Despite being siblings, Sharmila and Jagan Reddy share a strained political relationship.