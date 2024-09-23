Tirupati Laddoos Controversy: Temple Undergoes 'Sanitation' Amid Animal Fat Allegations

The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, has been at the centre of a controversy regarding the alleged use of animal fats in the preparation of its famed laddoos prasadams. Following these accusations, the temple authorities performed a ceremonial 'sanitation' ritual to restore the sanctity of the temple and its offerings.

Four-Hour Ritual to Cleanse the Temple

On Monday, the temple underwent a four-hour-long "ritualistic sanitation" known as the Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana. This purification ceremony, which took place between 6 am and 10 am, was aimed at propitiating the deity from the purported sacrilegious practices that allegedly occurred during the tenure of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

The executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), J Shyamala Rao, stated that the ritual would not only restore the sanctity of the laddoo prasadams but also ensure the well-being of Srivari devotees. The sacred offering holds immense significance for devotees, and the allegations of adulteration have caused widespread concern.

Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus

The controversy began on September 19 when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the ghee used in preparing the iconic Tirupati laddus contained animal fat. These claims relate to the time when the previous YSRCP government was in power. Naidu's allegations led to demands for an investigation and immediate action to address the concerns of devotees.

Lab Reports Confirm Presence of Animal Products

According to a lab report from Gujarat, ghee samples sent by the TTD for testing revealed the presence of animal fats, including beef tallow, lard, and fish oil. The executive officer of TTD, J Shyamala Rao, confirmed these findings and said the temple board is taking swift action, including blacklisting the contractor responsible for supplying the adulterated ghee.

SIT to Investigate Adulteration Claims

In response to the controversy, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the alleged use of animal fats in the preparation of the Tirupati laddus. The SIT will investigate the extent of the adulteration, the involvement of suppliers, and ensure that the sacred offerings are restored to their original purity.

This controversy has caused significant unrest among devotees, many of whom regard the laddoo prasadam as an essential part of their pilgrimage to the Tirumala temple. The temple authorities have assured devotees that all necessary steps are being taken to address the issue and maintain the sanctity of the temple offerings.