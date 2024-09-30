Tirupati Laddoos Row: Supreme Court Says Gods Should Be Kept Away From Politics, Seeks Evidence

Tirupati Laddus Row: The Supreme Court on Monday remarked that even Gods should be kept out of political matters, while questioning the evidence presented regarding allegations of contaminated ghee being used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. The court sought proof to substantiate the claims, adding a cautionary note on mixing religion with politics.

SC bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan on Monday questioned the necessity of making public statements regarding the use of contaminated ghee in Tirupati laddoos, noting that an investigation was already underway.

"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," PTI quoted the bench.

The apex court further deferred the hearing on a batch of petitions, including those requesting a court-monitored investigation, to October 3. The top court also requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide guidance on whether an investigation into the alleged use of contaminated ghee in Tirupati laddus can be carried out by an independent agency. The court is considering various pleas related to the matter, reported PTI.

The bench was hearing a series of petitions calling for an investigation into allegations of animal fat being used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos.

Criticizing the Andhra government’s move to make the reports public, SC noted that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had commented on the alleged use of contaminated ghee in Tirupati laddus before an FIR was filed or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed.

It added that this was inappropriate for a senior constitutional authority to make public statements while an investigation was still in progress.