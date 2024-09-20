Is Ghee Brand Change Behind 'Animal Fat' In Tirupati Laddoo Prasadam?

The claims of ‘beef tallow,’ ‘lard’ and ‘fish oil’ in Lord Venkateswara Swamy’s Laddu Prasadam at Tirupati shrine has sparked political mudslinging as the ruling TDP is accusing the YSRCP regime of compromising the sanctity of the temple and the religious sentiments of devotees while the YSRCP has deemed the claims ‘baseless.’ The prasadam is traditionally made with pure cow ghee, and the controversy has raised concerns about why the supply of the famous Nandini ghee for the temple was halted last year.

The ruling TDP cited a lab report from a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory that purportedly confirms the adulteration in the sacred offering served to devotees.

Why Was Nandini Ghee Replaced?

One of the key ingredient used in the making of both the Laddu Prasadam and Nityannadana Prasadam is pure Cow Ghee, previously supplied from the Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF). The KMF has been supplying Nanadini Ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for over five decades. However, the temple the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government changed its supplier last year over pricing issues.

The Karnataka Milk Federation bypassed the bidding process due to a milk price increase that made it unable to offer its ghee at competitive rates. Last year, the Karnataka Cabinet approved a Rs 3 per liter increase in the price of Nandini milk, leading to the contract being awarded to the lowest bidder.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had reportedly declined to purchase Nandini ghee, favored for making Tirupati laddus, at the current price of Rs 470 per kilogram, insisting that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) participate in the tender process.

The situation escalated when KMF President K. Bheema Naik claimed that "discriminatory practices" had excluded Nandini ghee from being used in the famous Tirumala laddoo.

"The laddoos will no longer be the same. Nandini offers the best ghee in the market and meets all quality standards. If any brand is supplying ghee at a lower price than Nandini, I suspect that the quality will be compromised," Naik had claimed.

Politics Over Ghee Procurement

The development launched a political blame game with the BJP accusing the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah of interfering in the affairs of the Tirupati temple matters. There were also allegations of ‘compromised laddoo quality’ and claims that the YSRCP government was pressuring the temple board to source ghee from an alternative brand.

The KMF has resumed supplying its renowned Nandini ghee to TTD as of August, following a directive from Chandrababu Naidu to enhance the quality of laddoos. This development occurred after Naidu's TDP secured 167 seats in the July Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and Janasena.

Tirupati produces about 3.5 lakh laddoos daily, costing nearly ₹40 each. Daily preparation requires approximately 400-500 kg of ghee, 750 kg of cashew nuts, 500 kg of raisins, and 200 kg of cardamom.