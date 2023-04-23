topStoriesenglish2598232
Tirupati Seer Sidheshwar Brahmrishi Meets President, Discusses Women Empowerment

"Giving back to society is not just a responsibility, it is a privilege. I feel privileged to have met with President Droupadi Murmu and discuss how we can work towards creating a more peaceful and equitable society. It is my belief that we must constantly strive to learn, earn, and return to society in order to make a positive impact on the world around us," Sidheshwar Brahmrishi said after the meeting.

Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Tirupati seer Sidheshwar Brahmrishi Gurudev on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the importance of non-violence, peace, and the need to empower women with leadership opportunities. Sidheshwar Brahmrishi is the head of Tirupati's Brahmrishi Ashram, that claims of currently educates more than 100,000 girls. 

"Giving back to society is not just a responsibility, it is a privilege. I feel privileged to have met with President Droupadi Murmu and discuss how we can work towards creating a more peaceful and equitable society. It is my belief that we must constantly strive to learn, earn, and return to society in order to make a positive impact on the world around us," Sidheshwar Brahmrishi said after the meeting.


Sarla Bothra, organisation's women wing chief, said that the trust is working tirelessly to educate girl child.

