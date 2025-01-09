Tirupati Temple Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Orders Judicial Inquiry, Transfers Senior Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that a judicial inquiry would be ordered into the Tirupati temple stampede, which resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries. Additionally, he stated that three senior officials, including the district Superintendent of Police, have been transferred.

While addressing a press conference, Naidu said he has ordered suspension of two officials, including a DSP for their dereliction. He added that he observed certain shortcomings and gaps in the administration and monitoring systems in Tirupati, which should have been 'flawless.'

CM Naidu also visited the hospital to meet the persons injured in the stampede that claimed six lives and almost 40 people sustained injuries.

Expressing grief over the incident, Naidu announced Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.

According to him, a new system of issuing tokens was introduced by the previous regime in Tirupati as opposed to the earlier system of giving them in Tirumala hills.

Six devotees lost their lives, and nearly 40 others were injured in a stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on Wednesday night as crowds scrambled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Hundreds of devotees from across the country had gathered for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which began on January 10.

(With PTI inputs)