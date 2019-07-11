TMC condemns CBI raids on senior SC advocates Indira Jaising, Anand Grover's homes

Trinamool Congress on Thursday condemned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at the residence of senior advocates Indira Jaisingh and Anand Grover, saying that the raid is yet another example of the many instances of vendetta by the government against those who are raising their voices against the wrong policies of the Centre. The TMC claimed that the Central government is harassing citizens and all voices of opposition.

"The CBI raid at the residence of Indira Jaisingh and Anand Grover is yet another example of the many instances of vendetta. This Govt is harassing citizens and all voices of opposition. This is a #SuperEmergency," tweeted TMC.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the CBI raids, saying subjecting veterans who fought for upholding the rule of law and Constitutional values is "clear vendetta".

"I strongly condemn CBI raids on well known senior advocates @IJaising and Mr Anand Grover. Let the law take its own course but subjecting veterans who have all through their lives fought for upholding the rule of law & Constitutional values is clear vendetta," tweeted Kejriwal.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBI had raided the residence and offices of Jaising and Grover in connection with a case on violation of rules in receiving foreign funds. The raids were conducted in Mumbai and Delhi.

An FIR was filed by the CBI against the lawyers on June 18 for alleged violation of rules in receiving foreign aid on the basis of a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has pointed at several discrepancies in the utilisation of foreign aid. The CBI had booked Grover, the president of Lawyers Collective, and unidentified officials on charges of violating rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

The complaint mentions a rally which was held for HIV/AIDS bill. It further states that the NGO "received foreign contribution amounting to Rs 32.39 crore" during the period 2006-07 to 2014-15, reported news agency ANI. Lawyers Collective is run by Grover and his wife Jaising.

Reacting to the development, Jaising said, "Mr Grover and I are being targeted for the human rights work that we have done over the years."