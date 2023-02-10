TMC Distances From MP Shatrughan Sinha's Praise for Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha`s overwhelming praise of Rahul Gandhi`s speech on the floor of Parliament relating to the crash in the prices of stocks of Adani Group seems to have come as a shocker for his own party. On Friday, Sinha issued a Twitter message overwhelmingly praising Gandhi for his "fiery" speech in the matter. At the same time, Sinha also ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving a proper answer to the questions raised by Gandhi in the matter.

"We all heard the hon`ble PM @narendramdi 1.5hrs long speech in Parliament, but unfortunately it lacked substance & didn`t answer any of the questions raised by the dynamic, youth icon @RahulGandhi. People are all praise for Rahul Gandhi as it`s being said that it`s one of his best & one the best in Parliament. Watch it for your understanding & enlightenment. Jai Hind," Sinha`s Twitter message read.

We all heard the hon'ble PM @narendramodi 1.5hrs long speech in Parliament, but unfortunately it lacked substance & didn't answer any of the questions raised by the dynamic, youth icon @RahulGandhi. People are all praise for Rahul Gandhi February 10, 2023

He also tagged the official Twitter handles of All India Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with that message.

An embarrassed Trinamool Congress leadership has started distancing itself from the observations of Sinha. According to Trinamool Congresss Rajya Sabha Dr Santanu Sen, Sinha`s comments are his personal observations and do not necessarily reflect the stand of Trinamool Congress in the matter.

"All we have to say to the Congress is that while it is good that they have organised Bharat Jodo Yatra, at the same time the leadership should attempt to keep the party united," Sen said.

This is not the first time that Sinha`s praises about Rahul Gandhi have put the Trinamool Congress in embarrassment. On January 9, the actor-turned-politician showered similar praises on Rahul Gandhi while speaking to media persons and said that Gandhi has emerged as a youth icon and a serious leader and has been able to destroy the image of him that his opposition tried to project.

Although Trinamool Congress was requested to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party leadership refused. So, political observers feel that Sinha`s praises for Bharat Jodo Yatra have posed discomfort for the Trinamool Congress leadership.