New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint alleged that the former BJP state president made derogatory and offensive remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Reacting to Dilip Ghosh's controversial remark on Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress termed the former BJP state chief a disgrace in the name of a political leader. In a statement posted on X, the official handle of Trinamool criticised the BJP leader, "From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Mamata Banerjee, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy."

Addressing media during his campaign trail, the BJP MP said, "Didi goes to Goa and says, 'I am Goa's daughter', then goes to Tripura and says, 'I am Tripura's daughter'. Decide who your father is? It is not good to be just anybody's daughter," he said on the camera.

The TMC said that Ghosh has zero respect for women of Bengal. "One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has ZERO RESPECT for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman Chief Minister of India," said the ruling party.

This criticism echoes a previous controversy surrounding Dilip Ghosh's remarks on Goddess Durga in 2021, where he questioned Maa Durga's lineage. "Lord Ram was an emperor. Some consider him an avatar. We know the names of his ancestors. Do we know the same about Durga?" Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, BJP released the list of 19 candidates for Bengal. BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat, who is a resident of Sandeshkhali. It was she who first raised the voice of the women of Sandeshkhali.