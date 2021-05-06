TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore: Minister of State V Muraleedharan alleges on Twitter

Kolkata: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday (May 6, 2021) said that his convoy was attacked in the West Midnapore area, West Bengal by TMC goons.

Minister of State for External Affairs took it to his Twitter handle to share a video in which some miscreants were seen attacking his car with sticks, along with the caption which read, “TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip.”

The incident comes to light, a few days after senior leaders alleged that many of the BJP party workers have been tortured, thrashed and even raped in West Bengal after the results were announced on May 2.

The social media is overwhelmed with the images and footage of after poll violence in West Bengal. While many visuals show some houses or vehicles on fire, others narrate the horror of violence in the state.

Meanwhile, following various reports on the incidents, the Centre has sought a detailed report from the newly-elected West Bengal government on post-poll violence in the State.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to enquire about the situation.

“PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at the alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial. I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order,” Dhankhar tweeted.

