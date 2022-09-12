TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir reaches ED office in the middle of the night only to find lock on doors

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general sectary Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (September 12, 2022) at 12:30 am as the notice for her summons mentioned the same - 12-09-22 at 12:30 am in connection with coal case.

Gambhir arived at the ED office at 12:30 am along with her lawyer but the ED office was closed and there were no officials present. She left after waiting and no officials turned up.

Earlier, Maneka Gambhir was stopped by the ED at the Kolkata airport from flying abroad on Saturday evening and was handed over summons to join investigation in a money laundering case, official sources said.

Gambhir had reached the airport to take a flight to Bangkok departing around 9 PM. The sources said on Sunday that Gambhir was denied immigration clearance on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against her by the federal probe agency.

She was stopped by the immigration authorities and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was informed following which they reached the airport, spoke to her and denied her permission to travel, they said.