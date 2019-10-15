close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TMC leader murdered

TMC leader murdered in West Bengal's East Midnapore

The TMC leader has been identified as Basudeb Mondal, who was also the former panchayat pradhan of Bakcha village. As per police, he was killed using a sharped-edged weapon. The incident reportedly took place late on Monday night when Mondal was returning from his daughter's house.

TMC leader murdered in West Bengal&#039;s East Midnapore
Image used for representation

New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants in West Bengal's East  Midnapore district on Monday, news agency ANI reports. 

The person has been identified as Basudeb Mondal, who was also the former panchayat pradhan of Bakcha village. 

As per police, he was killed using a sharped-edged weapon. The incident reportedly took place late on Monday night when Mondal was returning from his daughter's house.

His body has been recovered and an investigation is currently underway.

Live TV

Multiple murder cases have been reported from West Bengal in less than a week. 

On Sunday, a 55-year-old local BJP leader Harala Debnath was shot at by two miscreants in Nadia district. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. 

Last week, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Bondhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife and their six-year-old son were brutally murdered in Murshidabad.

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has claimed that as many as eight members from their party have been killed in the last three months.

(With ANI inputs) 

Tags:
TMC leader murderedTMCmurder caseEast Midnapore district
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi is a captain who walked away on seeing Congress ship sink: Asaduddin Owaisi

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Deshhit: Praful Patel-Iqbal Mirchi link established