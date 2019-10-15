TMC leader murdered in West Bengal's East Midnapore

New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday, news agency ANI reports.

The person has been identified as Basudeb Mondal, who was also the former panchayat pradhan of Bakcha village.

East Midnapore: Basudeb Mondal, TMC leader who was also the former Panchayat Pradhan of Bakcha village was murdered by unidentified assailants yesterday. #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

As per police, he was killed using a sharped-edged weapon. The incident reportedly took place late on Monday night when Mondal was returning from his daughter's house.

His body has been recovered and an investigation is currently underway.

Live TV

Multiple murder cases have been reported from West Bengal in less than a week.

On Sunday, a 55-year-old local BJP leader Harala Debnath was shot at by two miscreants in Nadia district. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Last week, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Bondhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife and their six-year-old son were brutally murdered in Murshidabad.

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has claimed that as many as eight members from their party have been killed in the last three months.

(With ANI inputs)