TMC Leader, Party Worker Shot At In Bengal's Malda
The shoot-out occurred less than a fortnight after a TMC councillor was shot dead in the district.
Malda: A Trinamool Congress leader and a party worker were shot at in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.
The shoot-out occurred less than a fortnight after a TMC councillor was shot dead in the district.
The incident took place in Kaliaganj area when the TMC leader and the party worker were present at a programme, organised for the inauguration of a road, a senior officer said.
They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, and their condition was stated to be critical, he said.
"We are looking into the shoot-out incident on Tuesday and talking to onlookers and party workers who were present there," a senior police officer told PTI.
One of the injured persons has been identified as Bakul Shiekh, a TMC local committee president, he said.
TMC councillor in Malda Dulal Sarkar was killed on January 2, and seven people have been arrested in this connection.
