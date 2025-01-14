Advertisement
TMC Leader, Party Worker Shot At In Bengal's Malda

The shoot-out occurred less than a fortnight after a TMC councillor was shot dead in the district. 

|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 02:24 PM IST|Source: PTI
TMC Leader, Party Worker Shot At In Bengal's Malda Picture source: ANI

Malda: A Trinamool Congress leader and a party worker were shot at in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said. 

The incident took place in Kaliaganj area when the TMC leader and the party worker were present at a programme, organised for the inauguration of a road, a senior officer said. 

They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, and their condition was stated to be critical, he said. 

"We are looking into the shoot-out incident on Tuesday and talking to onlookers and party workers who were present there," a senior police officer told PTI. 

One of the injured persons has been identified as Bakul Shiekh, a TMC local committee president, he said. 

TMC councillor in Malda Dulal Sarkar was killed on January 2, and seven people have been arrested in this connection.

