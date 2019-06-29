TMC leader's husband shot dead in Hooghly, 24-hour bandh called in Chunchura

Hooghly: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Neetu Ram's husband Dilip Ram was shot dead by unknown miscreants at Bandel junction railway station in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Saturday.

The incident occurred on platform number five of the railway station. After being shot, Dilip was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition with a bullet stuck inside the body. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Live TV

The TMC alleged BJP's hand behind the attack. A 24-hour bandh has been called in the Chunchura on Sunday.

Earlier in June, local TMC leader Nirmal Kundu died after being shot at by bike-borne unknown assailants in Nimta in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

In May, BJP activist Chandan Sau was also shot dead by unidentified miscreants while he was returning home in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas district.

Several parts of West Bengal including Hooghly, Bhatpara, and Kankinara have been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties TMC and BJP.