TMC MLA calls PM Modi 'Duryodhan', Amit Shah 'Dushashan'; BJP registers FIR

Kolkata: The BJP on Tuesday registered a police complaint against TMC legislator Sabitri Mitra for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Six women MLAs of the BJP, led by senior party leader Agnimitra Paul, registered an FIR with Hare Street Police Station in Kolkata against the TMC MLA from Manikchak in Malda after a purported video surfaced showing Mitra describing Modi and Shah as 'Duryodhan' and 'Dushashan' respectively.

Earlier in the day in the assembly, Paul and other BJP MLAs moved an adjournment motion over the matter during Question Hour.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, however, refused to accept it stating that it was not an issue involving the state government.

All the BJP MLAs then walked out of the House in protest.

Later in the evening, the woman BJP MLAs registered the FIR against Mitra.

"No citizen of this country should make such derogatory remarks against the PM and HM or anyone for that matter. We hope the police will take cognisance of our sentiments and take legal action against her," Paul said.

She claimed that Mitra showed no remorse about her comments in the assembly.

The Manikchak MLA, during the assembly session, said her statement was misinterpreted.

"We know from our past experiences that police will not take any action against her," Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.