TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Takes 'Smart' Jibe At Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Says 'No Warranty In Modi's Guarantee'

Today, All India Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee took sharp digs at the BJP and Narendra Modi while speaking in the Lok Sabha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The opposition Lok Sabha MPs continued their tirade against the BJP while replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address. Today, All India Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee took sharp digs at the BJP and Narendra Modi while speaking in the Lok Sabha. During the 24-minute-long speech, Banerjee even joked with Speaker Om Birla when he asked the TMC MP to address his speech to the chair.

"They said more than 400 seats this time. The game was on. There are many games. One game is Choo-Kit Kit (hopscotch). In the Choo Kit Kit, the 400 remained in Choo and kit kit dropped to 240," said Banerjee, mocking the BJP's failure to win a majority on their own.

At this point, when Banerjee was looking behind at fellow opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha Speaker asked him to look towards the chair while making his speech. To this, Banerjee quipped, "I am looking only at you and not watching any other person. If I took a side glimpse, (it doesn't matter). No one is smarter than you here. Why will I look towards any other person? Many good actresses also came here but I am looking only towards you. There are no other gentlemen (worth looking at)."

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also reminded the BJP of its arrogant behaviour towards the opposition. "You could not fulfil your promise whatever you made in every field - either in Mann ki Baat or Dil Ki Baat. In Modi's guarantee, there is no warranty. There is only a guarantee," said Banerjee. 

Earlier, TMC MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the BJP while reminding the saffron party of plotting her ouster from the lower house during the 17th Lok Sabha.

