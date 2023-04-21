TMC MP Mahua Moitra Targets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar For Meeting Gautam Adani

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday for meeting industrialist Gautam Adani. Sharing a report about their meeting on Twitter, Moitra said, "I have no fear in taking on Great Marathas. Can only hope they have good sense to put country before old relationships." Moitra also said her tweet was not "anti-opposition unity" . "Rather it is pro-public interest," she said. Earlier in the day, Adani met Pawar at the latter's residence here amid the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the issues raised by Hindenburg Research.

The meeting, held at Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai, lasted for nearly two hours, sources said. Earlier this month, Pawar had come out in support of the Adani group and criticised the narrative around the US short seller Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

Adani hamaam mein to saare hi nange hai.

And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest. pic.twitter.com/YVWEceJWTw — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 20, 2023

Moitra Alleges Adani Tried To Meet Her

In a separate tweet, Mahua Moitra alleged that Gautam Adani tried to meet her too but she didn't entertain any such request. "Adani tried utmost to get to me & few others through his friends/ wheeler dealers. He couldn’t even find the door, let alone get past it. I have nothing to discuss on 1:1 basis with Adani. I firmly believe till govt takes action no politician should engage with this man.," she said in the tweet.

Earlier this month, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate. "Such statements were given by other individuals earlier too and there was a ruckus in Parliament for a few days but this time out-of-proportion importance was given to the issue.

"The issues that were kept, who kept them, we had never heard of these people who gave the statement, what is the background. When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted," Pawar said.

"An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said.