NEW DELHI: Top leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have taken to the streets to protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case. The arrest has sparked widespread outrage among opposition parties, with TMC leaders leading the charge against what they perceive as government overreach.

Protest At Mandir Marg Police Station

Outside the Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi, where Kejriwal was reportedly detained, TMC leaders gathered in a show of solidarity. Despite earlier detentions by the Delhi Police, these leaders remained undeterred, continuing their protest and demanding justice for Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals of TMC delegation from the Mandir Marg Police Station.



We have relieved them. We have told them to go, but TMC leaders themselves did not go: Delhi Police https://t.co/moPT2geTBl pic.twitter.com/1HJNh54QbA — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Delhi Police Responds

The Delhi Police, in response to the situation, confirmed the release of the detained TMC leaders but noted that they chose to remain at the protest site. This display of determination underscores the seriousness with which the opposition views Kejriwal's arrest and the broader implications it may have for democratic principles.

AAP Condemns Arrest As 'Blatant Authoritarianism'

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to which Kejriwal belongs, has vehemently condemned his arrest. Saurabh Bharadwaj, a senior leader within the AAP and a minister in the Delhi government, characterized the arrest as a clear example of "blatant authoritarianism" prevailing in the country. Bharadwaj's statement echoes growing concerns among opposition figures regarding the misuse of governmental institutions for political purposes. "It's a blatant tanasahi (dictatorship) in the country today. What TMC legislators and MPs are saying? MCC is in force. PM is doing campaigning across the country; opposition leaders are raided by CBI, I-T, ED, and now NIA has reached also, but only against opposition parties, why? This indicates that these institutions nowadays come under the EC and have given open freedom to derail the campaign of opposition parties. If you raid someone's residence, will that person hold a campaign or will meet a lawyer?..." h said.

TMC Demands Institutional Change

In addition to protesting Kejriwal's arrest, TMC leaders have articulated broader demands for institutional reform. They have called for the replacement of top officials within key investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax Department. This demand reflects a deeper dissatisfaction with the functioning of these institutions and their perceived lack of independence.

Legal Battle

As the protest unfolds, the legal battle surrounding Kejriwal's arrest intensifies. The Delhi High Court is set to rule on a plea filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand granted by the trial court. The outcome of this legal dispute is eagerly awaited and is likely to have far-reaching implications for the future of political dissent and government accountability in the country.