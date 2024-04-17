TMC Releases Manifesto For Lok Sabha Polls, Vows To Scrap CAA And NRC; Promises Hike In MGNREGA Wages, Old Age Pension

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, unveiled its manifesto on Wednesday, outlining a series of promises to address key issues and concerns facing the nation. One of the central pledges of the TMC manifesto is the commitment to scrap the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), should the party secure victory in the elections. Mamata Banerjee reiterated this promise during a recent election rally, accusing the BJP of transforming the country into a "detention camp."

No Implementation Of UCC And Pension Hike

Additionally, the manifesto declares that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not be enforced nationwide. Furthermore, the TMC vows to increase the current old age pension for citizens aged 60 and above to Rs 1,000 per month, in a bid to provide greater financial security to elderly members of society.

Welfare Schemes And Economic Measures

The TMC manifesto also encompasses a range of welfare schemes and economic measures aimed at bolstering the well-being of citizens. These include doorstep delivery of ration, provision of 10 free cooking cylinders annually for below-poverty-line (BPL) families, and the establishment of a 'Price Stabilisation Fund' to mitigate fluctuations in essential commodity prices.

Educational And Employment Initiatives

Highlighting its commitment to education and employment generation, the TMC manifesto proposes initiatives such as providing 1-year apprenticeships with monthly stipends to graduates and diploma holders up to the age of 25, issuing Student Credit Cards worth up to ₹10 lakh for higher education pursuits, and tripling the number of scholarships for SCs, STs, and OBCs students in higher education institutions.

Agricultural Reforms And Social Welfare

Furthermore, the manifesto emphasizes agricultural reforms, promising to legally guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, ensuring a minimum of 50% higher than the average cost of production for all crops. Additionally, it pledges 100 days of guaranteed work with a minimum wage of ₹400 per day for all job card holders, and the provision of dignified housing for every poor family across the nation.

