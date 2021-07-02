TMC seeks removal of Tushar Mehta from Solicitor General post over his meeting with BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: A day after West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari met Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding his removal. In its letter, TMC has alleged that Adhikari, an accused in the Narada case and Saradha Chit Fund scam, held a meeting with the SG to influence the outcome of the cases.

The letter by TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Adhikari said that Suvendu Adhikari is accused in various criminal cases of cheating, illegal gratification and bribery and was caught on camera taking bribes in a sting operation in Narada case.

TMC MPs write to PM Modi, requesting him for removal of Tushar Mehtar from the post of Solicitor General of India, calling it a 'conflict of interest' in light of a meeting between SG Mehta & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Letter terms Adhikari an accused in various criminal cases pic.twitter.com/8gnu2k2NWH — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

TMC has alleged the meeting can “influence the outcome of these matters” as Mehta is a legal advisor in these scams being probed by the CBI and ED.

The letter stated, “Such meeting between an accused in grave offences, with the learned Solicitor General who is advising such investigating agencies by whom the said accused is being investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties of the learned Solicitor General of India. We have, therefore, reasons to believe that such a meeting has been organised to influence the outcome of matters where Suvendu Adhikari is an accused, using the high offices of the Learned Solicitor General."

The TMC added, "We state that the act of the Learned Solicitor General to provide an opportunity of audience to Suvendu Adhikari not only reeks of impropriety but also raises the question of integrity, and taints the post occupied by the Learned Solicitor General."

The TMC has sought the removal of Mehta to “remove doubts from the public mind”. “Hence, to avoid any doubt in the minds of the public regarding the integrity and neutrality of the office of Solicitor General, necessary steps should be initiated for Mehta's removal from the post,” the MPs demanded.

