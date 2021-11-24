TMC should declare Mamata Banerjee as Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024 general elections: BJP

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Delhi visit of the West Bengal Chief Minister, state unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday (November 23) said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) should officially declare Mamata Banerjee as their Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "If Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal, it is natural that she will come to Delhi and meet our ministers including the Prime Minister. Every Chief Minister comes to Delhi to meet Central ministers for the development of the state. As far as it is concerned that if she is the face of the Opposition or not, the Trinamool Congress should first make an official declaration that Mamata Banerjee is their PM candidate. Firstly, we want TMC to declare this, and then let the Opposition decide whether they will accept Mamata Banerjee as the face of the Opposition or not. Our PM face is decided. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi on Monday (November 22), is scheduled to stay in the national capital till November 25. She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday during her visit. Briefing the media in Kolkata on Monday, Banerjee had said, "I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal."

Commenting on her Delhi visit, Majumdar claimed that the TMC supremo is attempting to form a national party adding that "this is the reason why she is sending her people to different states," he said.

Reiterating Majumdar's remarks, BJP Bengal in-charge and IT cell head Amit Malviya said that if Banerjee wants to become the face of the Opposition, then TMC should formally announce it. "In the election, the public decides who will be suitable for the post of the Prime Minister. The Opposition keeps meeting among themselves, but they should announce who is their leader and what are their policies. On this basis, the public will decide whether you are right or not. But TMC is keeping silent in Delhi," Malviya was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

