TMC

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee introduces ‘one post, one person’ system

Mamata Banerjee introduced the system to prevent party leaders from holding more than one post in the state government and organisation at the same time.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee introduces ‘one post, one person’ system
File Photo

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee introduced the ‘one post, one person’ system in the party following a working committee and organisational meeting held on Saturday (June 5). 

Party chief Banerjee introduced the system to prevent party leaders from holding more than one posts in the state government and in the organisation at the same time.

Confirming the development, party senior leader Partha Chatterjee said, “We have introduced the one post, one person’ system in the party. We are going to make further changes in the organisation soon.”

This decision comes in the wake of ensuring smooth functioning of the party at the organisational level and the state government. While the state ministers will not be allowed to hold the position of district presidents, the latter will also not hold any position in the government.

The party had called for a meeting of 21-member working committee, first such after winning the assembly elections in the state. Banerjee met the ministers, senior leaders and MLAs, district presidents virtually. Election strategist Prashant Kishor also attended the meeting.

