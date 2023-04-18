TMC's Mukul Roy 'Missing', 'Untraceable', Claims Son

Kolkata: Mukul Roy's family members have claimed that he has been 'untraceable' since late Monday evening. Subhragshu, the former railway minister's son said to the news agency PTI that his father had been 'untraceable' and 'missing' since late Monday evening. "I haven't been able to contact my father until now." "He is untraceable," said Subhragshu, a TMC leader. According to Roy's close associates, he was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday evening. "As of now, we know he was supposed to land at Delhi Airport around 9 p.m." "However, he is untraceable," a close aide said.

As per his flight ticket, which was accessed by Zee News, Mukul Roy had a Indigo flight scheduled for Delhi from Kolkata at 7:35 pm. The flight tracker confirms that the plane landed in Delhi at its scheduled time of 9:55 pm.

Roy, a former TMC number two, joined the BJP in 2017 after clashing with the party's leadership. He was appointed as the BJP's national vice-president.

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.