topStoriesenglish2596102
NewsIndia
MUKUL ROY MISSING

TMC's Mukul Roy 'Missing', 'Untraceable', Claims Son

According to Mukul Roy's close associates, he was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday evening.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TMC's Mukul Roy 'Missing', 'Untraceable', Claims Son

Kolkata: Mukul Roy's family members have claimed that he has been 'untraceable' since late Monday evening. Subhragshu, the former railway minister's son said to the news agency PTI that his father had been 'untraceable' and 'missing' since late Monday evening. "I haven't been able to contact my father until now." "He is untraceable," said Subhragshu, a TMC leader. According to Roy's close associates, he was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday evening. "As of now, we know he was supposed to land at Delhi Airport around 9 p.m." "However, he is untraceable," a close aide said.

As per his flight ticket, which was accessed by Zee News, Mukul Roy had a Indigo flight scheduled for Delhi from Kolkata at 7:35 pm. The flight tracker confirms that the plane landed in Delhi at its scheduled time of 9:55 pm.

Roy, a former TMC number two, joined the BJP in 2017 after clashing with the party's leadership. He was appointed as the BJP's national vice-president.

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?